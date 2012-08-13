MOSCOW Aug 13 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's VSMPO-Avisma, the world's biggest
titanium producer, is considering ways to take part in
privatization of Ukrainian titanium companies.
- Russian GDP growth slowed to 4 percent in the second
quarter of 2012, according to official statistics.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state oil producer Rosneft is planning
to build a fuelling complex at Armenia's international airport
in Yerevan.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Deputy head of the defence committee in the lower
parliament house, Frants Klintsevich, is planning to raise the
question of lifting of moratorium on the death penalty.
- Russia's lawmakers could pass a bill toughening rules for
communication by state officials in internet blogs.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Almost 70 percent of Russians are not afraid of a possible
economic crisis as they have nothing to lose apart of their
salaries, according to an independent ROMIR survey.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)