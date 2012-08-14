China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Aug 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's Summa Group has started trading grain for export, the daily says in connection with Summa's subsidiary Soyuz winning the first tender to export grain to Egypt.
- Russia's Federal Tariff Service is planning to raise Transneft tariffs for oil transportation to ensure implementation of a 350 billion rouble ($11 billion) state project to build a new system of oil-product pipelines.
KOMMERSANT
- Wholesale prices for fuel in Russia have started to grow for the first time in weeks, the daily says referring to a 1 percent increase last week.
- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, Vitaly Savelyev.
IZVESTIA
- Russia's government has resumed discussion of the ways to raise its stake in Gazprom to 52.5 percent from 50.003 percent.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- From 40 to 60 percent of Russians are working outside the profession they have been trained or educated for, according to officials statistics, the newspaper says.
($1 = 31.8512 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .