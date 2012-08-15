Moscow Aug 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said officials and company leaders responsible for satellite losses and other space failures this year will be dismissed, the daily writes.

- Russia will spend up to 200 million roubles ($6.28 million) to buy 16,000 torches for 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the paper reports citing sources.

- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller was appointed chairman of the board of the public corporation Russian Hippodromes, the daily says.

- Average price of 95-grade petrol in Russia reached 28.3 roubles ($0.89) per liter, ranking lowest among 32 countries of Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the daily cites RIA rating.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A court in Ukraine on Tuesday decided to extradite to Russia suspected militant Adam Osmayev, who was accused of plotting to assassinate on President Vladimir Putin, the daily writes.

- Pavel Fradkov, son of Russian foreign intelligence service chief Mikhail Fradkov, may become deputy head of the state property watchdog Rosimushchestvo, the paper writes citing sources.

- A criminal case was filed against two prisoners in Volgograd region who used mobile phones to blackmail officials and extorted 1.4 million roubles ($44,000) within three months, the daily writes.

- Finnish utility Fortum is in talks with Russian Hevel Solar to build 100 MW solar energy plant in Chelyabinsk region, the paper writes. ($1 = 31.8467 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)