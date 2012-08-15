Moscow Aug 15 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday said officials
and company leaders responsible for satellite losses and other
space failures this year will be dismissed, the daily writes.
- Russia will spend up to 200 million roubles ($6.28
million) to buy 16,000 torches for 2014 Winter Olympics in
Sochi, the paper reports citing sources.
- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller
was appointed chairman of the board of the public corporation
Russian Hippodromes, the daily says.
- Average price of 95-grade petrol in Russia reached 28.3
roubles ($0.89) per liter, ranking lowest among 32 countries of
Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the daily
cites RIA rating.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A court in Ukraine on Tuesday decided to extradite to
Russia suspected militant Adam Osmayev, who was accused of
plotting to assassinate on President Vladimir Putin, the daily
writes.
- Pavel Fradkov, son of Russian foreign intelligence service
chief Mikhail Fradkov, may become deputy head of the state
property watchdog Rosimushchestvo, the paper writes citing
sources.
- A criminal case was filed against two prisoners in
Volgograd region who used mobile phones to blackmail officials
and extorted 1.4 million roubles ($44,000) within three months,
the daily writes.
- Finnish utility Fortum is in talks with Russian
Hevel Solar to build 100 MW solar energy plant in Chelyabinsk
region, the paper writes.
($1 = 31.8467 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)