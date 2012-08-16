Moscow Aug 16 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Russian agriculture minister Nikolai Fyodorov, who says he hopes to get 3 trillion roubles ($93.96 billion) in investments from the federal and regional budgets for agricultural development by 2020.

- Russian Railways plans to sell 25 percent stake at LSE in 2015 or 2016, the daily quote head of the monopoly, Vladimir Yakunin, as saying.

- Installed capacity of Russian electricity power plants may grow 12.3 percent to 245.9 gigawatts by 2018 from 218.9 gigawatts in February, the daily quotes Energy Ministry as saying.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Vladimir Nesterov, director of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, tendered his resignation on Wednesday after failed launch of Proton-M rocket, the paper reports.

- Russian industrial production grew by 3.4 percent in July year-on-year and 0.9 percent in month-on-month terms, exceeding analysts' expectations, the daily writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Enel CEO Fulvio Conti who urges the Russian government to fully liberalise the electricity market in order to ensure a gradual price growth.