MOSCOW Aug 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's central bank has authorized commercial banks to monitor from Oct. 1 the export transactions of their clients as a measure to establish pathways of illegal capital outflow.

- President Vladimir Putin has approved the merger of assets of Moscow airports land facilities to set up a state company, the daily reports.

- Russian authorities consider the two-year jail sentences handed down to three women from punk band Pussy Riot appropriate and not severe, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Apple Inc. is planning to ensure direct computer supplies to Moscow and St Petersburg by 2013 through its subsidiary Apple-Rus, which has been recently registered in Russia.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The Federation of Independent Trade Unions plans to initiate a bill to raise Russia's mininum monthly wage from 4,611 roubles ($140) to match the minimum subsistence level of 6,307 roubles ($200). Almost 13 percent of Russia's population is earning less than that, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's economy will be able to survive a fall in oil prices $60 per barrel, though it could affect the value of the rouble and peoples' incomes, the daily says citing analysts.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The growth of wholesale prices for petrol in Moscow over the last month will inevitably lead to a price hike for the fuel on the local market. Russia's oil producers prefer exporting oil to selling it to local consumers at the price monitored by the federal anti-monopoly watchdog, the daily says.