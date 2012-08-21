MOSCOW Aug 21 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is no longer in a position
to co-decide on Russian matters and a mosaic of competing clans
is now ruling Russia instead of the Medvedev-Putin tandem, the
daily says citing an analysts' report.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- St.Petersburg authorities have allowed Russia's gas
monopoly Gazprom to build a 463-metre high skyscraper
despite criticism from UNESCO and campaigners who said the
planned business centre would not fit the architecture of the
city.
- Political analysts see similarities between the group of
close aides advising to President Vladimir Putin and the
Soviet-era Political Bureau of the then-ruling Communist Party,
the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- There is a disproportion between the salary of Russia's
new national coach Fabio Capello and the resources the country's
football association spends on soccer country-wide, the daily
quotes a lawmaker as saying in urging prosecutors to look into
that.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's authorities are preparing a new case against the
jailed ex-tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the daily reports.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- The Russian government may cut social spending to divert
more cash to defence and space projects as well as the
development of the Far East, the daily writes ahead of a
parliamentary vote on Russia's 2013 budget due on Sept,12.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)