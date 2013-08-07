MOSCOW, August 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin who says he is unsure whether to take part in debates ahead of mayoral elections later this year as he thinks his participation may promote his rivals.

- Russia's car maker Avtovaz has started exporting its most popular model, Lada Granta, to Europe, the paper writes.

- Yum Brands Inc's KFC plans to increase the number of its restaurants in Russia to 450 before 2015 from a current 250, the daily writes citing Oleg Pisklov, head of Yum Restaurants International Russia & CIS.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Prosecutors request up to 6 years of prison for officials found guilty of failing to warn residents in southern Russia where floods killed 153 in 2012, the paper writes.

- Some 74 percent Russians have negative attitude towards migrants in 2013 compared to 69 percent in 2006, the daily reports.

(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)