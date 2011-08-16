MOSCOW Aug 16 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state Atomic Agency, Rosatom, could get a contract to supply fuel to the first nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

- Russian investigators have blamed the late captain of the riverboat Bulgaria for mistakes leading to its sinking and 122 deaths.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM) could lose up to $3 billion in 2012 as a result of Russian discounts on gas prices for Belarus.

- Russia's grain production figures are are rather conditional as it is impossible to establish real total amount of produced grain across the country, according to a senior official of watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Alexei Saurin.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's Supreme Court has confirmed of the right of former Soviet and Russian citizens to receive their pension payments after they have left the country.

RBK DAILY

www.rbcdaily.ru

- The illegal outflow of capital from Russia in the last 18 months has reached almost 5 trillion roubles, according to police officials who say money landing in foreign bank accounts was allegedly stolen from federal or regional budgets.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's ruling United Russia party could spend up to $1 million to hold its congress in September, when it expects to invite up to 10,000 members to approve its election programme, the daily says.

- Russia's military is worried it could lose its naval facility in Syria's Tartus sea port if the opposition comes to power, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's arms trader Rosoboronexport has fulfilled 60 percent its export plans for 2011 and expects exports to exceed those in 2010, its head Anatoly Isaikin says in an interview.

- Russia is increasing its activity on Middle East and Latin America arms markets to make up for losses in turbulent regions like Libya, the head of arms trader Rosoboronexport says.