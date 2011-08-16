MOSCOW Aug 16 The following are some of the
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state Atomic Agency, Rosatom, could get a
contract to supply fuel to the first nuclear power plant in the
United Arab Emirates.
- Russian investigators have blamed the late captain of the
riverboat Bulgaria for mistakes leading to its sinking and 122
deaths.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's natural gas monopoly Gazprom (GAZP.MM) could lose
up to $3 billion in 2012 as a result of Russian discounts on gas
prices for Belarus.
- Russia's grain production figures are are rather
conditional as it is impossible to establish real total amount
of produced grain across the country, according to a senior
official of watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, Alexei Saurin.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's Supreme Court has confirmed of the right of
former Soviet and Russian citizens to receive their pension
payments after they have left the country.
RBK DAILY
www.rbcdaily.ru
- The illegal outflow of capital from Russia in the last 18
months has reached almost 5 trillion roubles, according to
police officials who say money landing in foreign bank accounts
was allegedly stolen from federal or regional budgets.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's ruling United Russia party could spend up to $1
million to hold its congress in September, when it expects to
invite up to 10,000 members to approve its election programme,
the daily says.
- Russia's military is worried it could lose its naval
facility in Syria's Tartus sea port if the opposition comes to
power, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's arms trader Rosoboronexport has fulfilled 60
percent its export plans for 2011 and expects exports to exceed
those in 2010, its head Anatoly Isaikin says in an interview.
- Russia is increasing its activity on Middle East and Latin
America arms markets to make up for losses in turbulent regions
like Libya, the head of arms trader Rosoboronexport says.