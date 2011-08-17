MOSCOW, Aug 17 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Fifty seven percent of Russians think the recent
reevaluation of all police workers will not change the quality
of their work, the paper writes.
- A prominent militant was killed in the North Caucasus
republic of Kabardino-Balkaria early on Tuesday, the paper says.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Moscow in 2011 became more expensive as the ratio of
prices to salaries grew, the daily cites UBS reports.
- The daily runs an interview with the president of
MetLife's (MET.N) international businesses, William Toppeta, who
says the company is one of the leaders on Russia's life
insurance market.
- Moscow's government plans to raise up to 200 billion
roubles ($7.06 billion) before 2012 by privatising companies
including hotels and cinemas, the daily reports.
- Russia's second largest carrier, Transaero, will in two
months sign a contract with Airbus EAD.PA to buy eight A320neo
planes for $720 million, the paper quotes source as saying.
- Moscow authorities plan to make all city taxis legal as of
September 1, whereas now unofficial cabs account for 80 percent
of the market.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian government is preparing amendments to the media
law which provide for people planning to launch a media outlet
to prove they are mentally healthy, the paper writes.
TRUD
www.trud.ru
- The second issue of a popular online comic about Russian
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin cost the creators 2 million
roubles ($70,550) and may not be continued due to the conflict
between artists, the daily writes.