MOSCOW, Aug 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Fifty seven percent of Russians think the recent reevaluation of all police workers will not change the quality of their work, the paper writes.

- A prominent militant was killed in the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria early on Tuesday, the paper says.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Moscow in 2011 became more expensive as the ratio of prices to salaries grew, the daily cites UBS reports.

- The daily runs an interview with the president of MetLife's ( MET.N ) international businesses, William Toppeta, who says the company is one of the leaders on Russia's life insurance market.

- Moscow's government plans to raise up to 200 billion roubles ($7.06 billion) before 2012 by privatising companies including hotels and cinemas, the daily reports.

- Russia's second largest carrier, Transaero, will in two months sign a contract with Airbus EAD.PA to buy eight A320neo planes for $720 million, the paper quotes source as saying.

- Moscow authorities plan to make all city taxis legal as of September 1, whereas now unofficial cabs account for 80 percent of the market.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian government is preparing amendments to the media law which provide for people planning to launch a media outlet to prove they are mentally healthy, the paper writes.

TRUD

www.trud.ru

- The second issue of a popular online comic about Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin cost the creators 2 million roubles ($70,550) and may not be continued due to the conflict between artists, the daily writes.