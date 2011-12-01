Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
MOSCOW Dec 1 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of French drugmaker Ipsen Marc de Garidel who says the company plans to expand its presense in the Russian market by 15 percent per year.
- Net capital outflow from Russia in 2001 will reach $80 billion, a two years' high since the financial crisis in 2008, according to economy development forecast.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- On Thursday Russia will try to convince the EU to support the South Stream natural gas pipeline project and abandon building a gas pipeline from the Caspian region that will bypass Russia, the daily says.
- Russia's biggest political party United Russia on Thursday will hold a forum in St Petersburg with almost 4,000 people, the daily writes.
(Reporting By Ludmila Danilova)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: