VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of French drugmaker Ipsen Marc de Garidel who says the company plans to expand its presense in the Russian market by 15 percent per year.

- Net capital outflow from Russia in 2001 will reach $80 billion, a two years' high since the financial crisis in 2008, according to economy development forecast.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- On Thursday Russia will try to convince the EU to support the South Stream natural gas pipeline project and abandon building a gas pipeline from the Caspian region that will bypass Russia, the daily says.

- Russia's biggest political party United Russia on Thursday will hold a forum in St Petersburg with almost 4,000 people, the daily writes.

