The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Swedish IKEA furniture chain has decided to
delay the opening of its stores in Russia's biggest malls to
concentrate on development of its own stores in the country,
according to General Director in Russia and CIS Per Vendslag.
- Russians converted more than 5 percent of their total
incomes in October into foreign currencies, despite the fact
that the rouble also strenghtened during the time period, the
daily reports.
- Home loan growth is still strong in Russia, the daily
says, adding that the interest rate fell to 11.6 percent from
11.7 percent in November.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The official distributer of Louis Roederer Cristal
Champagne in Russia has suspended its deliveries to the country
on the eve of New Year festivities after the company failed to
reach agreement with Russia's Soyuzpldimport over the trade mark
of the drink.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The construction of Russsian space launch site Vostochny
in the Far east will cost more than 490 billion roubles ($16
billion) which is 90 billion roubles ($3 billion) more than
earlier estimates, according to Russia's space agency latest
forecasts.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia and Ukraine have come to a final stage in their
talks on lower gas prices for Ukraine, the daily says, reporting
on the results of the meeting between energy officials from the
two countries.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- The daily reports on the shortages of the necessary
medicine to treat Russians infected with HIV, estimated at
668,000 people on November 1.
- The largest open-air artificial skating rink in Europe
was opened in Moscow's Gorky park on Thursday.