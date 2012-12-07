MOSCOW Dec 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich is expected to hold a meeting with board directors of the national telecommunications operator Rostelecom to discuss the restructuring the company and the replacment of its management.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's businessman Alexander Mamut has closed the deal to sell his 50-percent stake in mobile retailer Euroset to MegaFone for $1.07 billion and a 50-percent stake in an international online media company SUP Media.

- Russia's prosecutors have discovered that at least 100,000 million roubles ($3.24 million) have been stolen as a result of power abuse by managers in the state-controlled holding Russian technologies.

- The paper runs an interview with Russia's Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, saying he would support leasing or privatization of historic sites to have tenants or new owners restore and maintain them.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's President Vladimir Putin will speak about ways to strengthen patriotism and fight corruption in his address before the parliament on December 12, the daily says.

- Russia's lawmakers have worked out a bill which could restrict journalists' access to trial hearings. The new law will allow each judge to decide on the presence of mass media in court rooms, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Former Soviet republics that are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) expressed support to Russia's initiative to integrate its space troops into the CIS united air defence system, the daily reports referring to the meeting of CIS leaders in Ashgabat. Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Oleg Ostapenko was appointed head of a CIS coordination committee on joint air defence issues, the daily adds.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's emergencies ministry expects no global disasters next year but forecasts possible blackouts from sharp temperature fluctuations and a high chance for an earthquake in Russia's Far eastern Sakhalin region, according to Minister Vladimir Puchkov's interview.

($1 = 30.8712 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)