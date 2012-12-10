BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer TOacquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
* Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
MOSCOW Dec 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The parliament representatives of Russia's ruling United Russia party have prepared a law banning foreign recruiting companies from sending temporary personnel to Russia in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Magnitsky Act.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Rosneft has agreed with ExxonMobile on the conditions to jointly develop shale oil in Western Siberia. The U.S. oil and gas corporation is expected to invest in the project at least $300 million, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia-American trade enters a new dark period as Russia imposes restrictions on U.S. meat imports, the daily says.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped offset tepid revenue growth.
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share