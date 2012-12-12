MOSCOW Dec 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian tech company Yota devices has developed a new Android-based smartphone supporting LTE standards which it will present at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2013, the daily says.

- Russian state company North Caucasus Resorts plans to launch its own air carrier and asks the government to subsidize 60-100 billion roubles ($1.95-$3.25 billion) before 2030, the paper writes.

- St Petersburg prosecutors have started an investigation into the exhibition of British artists Chapmen brothers at the Hermitage museum. Some believers said the exhibition insulted their feelings, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian State Duma in December plans to discuss in two readings a draft law banning certain U.S. citizens from entry to Russia, hoping the president will sign it before the end of the year, the daily writes.

- Moscow Helsinki Group has collected some 2.5 million roubles ($81,400) to operate in 2013, after Russian parliament named it a "foreign agent" among other non-government organizations sponsored from abroad, the paper writes.

- Russian government is ready to allow Chinese state companies China Coal and Shenhua to develop Russian large coal deposits along with domestic partners such as Evraz , the paper says.