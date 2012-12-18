MOSCOW Dec 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- For the first time since the intoduction of polls for television channels, Gazprom-owned station NTV which has made several pro-Kremlin documentaries has become the most popular channel in November.

- Russian industrial output dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months of 2012, the daily writes.

- Russian natural gas monopoly Gazprom will invest $23 billion in its business in the next three years to modernise equipment and boost production, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said Russia had signed arms export contracts worth $15 billion in 2012, the paper writes.

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree that allows citizens to rate the work of state services, the daily reports.

- Some forty percent of Muscovites have never gone to the theatre and sixty percent have never been to a museum, the daily writes, citing a report by the head of the city department of culture Sergei Kapkov.

- The CEO of Swedish telecoms group Tele2's Russian unit Dmitry Strashnov has decided to leave the company in part due to rumours that he may replace Alexander Provotorov as the CEO of Russian state-controlled operator Rostelecom , the daily writes. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)