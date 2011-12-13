The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Opposition politicians believe that Russian billionaire
Mikhail Prokhorov's plans to run in the presidential election
have been blessed by the authorities.
- Governors who have failed to secure United Russia a
majority of votes in their respective regions in a parliamentary
election will have to leave their posts, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia is planning to set up two joint ventures with
Naftogaz of Ukraine which will ensure its almost full control
over the gas network of the ex-Soviet republic.
- Opposition leaders have requested permission from Moscow
city authorities to hold another protest on Dec. 24 against
parliamentary election results.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The opposition is expected to attract up to 50,000
supporters to protest against election results on December 24.
- Aeroflot is apparently disappointed with
Russia's new SukhoiSuper Jet 100 planes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- "A round table" uniting opposition, human rights activists
and public figures was set up on Monday to demand a review of
the Dec. 4 election results and look at the possibility of a
single opposition candidate for next year's presidential
election.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Head of Russia's business lobby Alexander Shokhin and
Prosecutor General Yury Chaika have signed an agreement on
fighting corruption, hostile take-overs and excessive state
control over private business.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Prokhorov's claims for the presidential post has come at a
time when the country's leadership has failed to suppress the
protests of intellectuals and middle class voters, the daily
says citing experts.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia has successfully carried out a third test flight of
its T-50 stealth fighter and is planning to provide the army
with the new aircraft by 2013.