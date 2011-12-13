The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Opposition politicians believe that Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's plans to run in the presidential election have been blessed by the authorities.

- Governors who have failed to secure United Russia a majority of votes in their respective regions in a parliamentary election will have to leave their posts, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia is planning to set up two joint ventures with Naftogaz of Ukraine which will ensure its almost full control over the gas network of the ex-Soviet republic.

- Opposition leaders have requested permission from Moscow city authorities to hold another protest on Dec. 24 against parliamentary election results.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The opposition is expected to attract up to 50,000 supporters to protest against election results on December 24.

- Aeroflot is apparently disappointed with Russia's new SukhoiSuper Jet 100 planes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- "A round table" uniting opposition, human rights activists and public figures was set up on Monday to demand a review of the Dec. 4 election results and look at the possibility of a single opposition candidate for next year's presidential election.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Head of Russia's business lobby Alexander Shokhin and Prosecutor General Yury Chaika have signed an agreement on fighting corruption, hostile take-overs and excessive state control over private business.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Prokhorov's claims for the presidential post has come at a time when the country's leadership has failed to suppress the protests of intellectuals and middle class voters, the daily says citing experts.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russia has successfully carried out a third test flight of its T-50 stealth fighter and is planning to provide the army with the new aircraft by 2013.