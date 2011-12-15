The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's RUSAL aluminium producer is asking creditors to waive interest payments in 2012 due to possible financial difficulties.

- Ziyavudin Magomedov's Summa Capital holding could become the first possible bidder for a stake in the State Grain company to be privatised next year, head of the grain trader Sergei Levin says in an interview.

- Kremlin chief of staff Sergei Naryshkin could be appointed to lead the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, replacing Boris Gryzlov after eight years in office.

- The daily runs an interview with Rosbank's board of directors head Vladimir Golubkov.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state-controlled Rosgeology is ready to attract foreign companies in the development of Russian natural resources, the daily says citing head of the company Sergei Donskoi.

- Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries is considering ways to launch the assembly of Subaru cas in Russia by 2013-2014.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin is proposing barring missile and space industry officials and employees with knowledge of "information of special importance or top secrey" from vacationing abroad as of Jan. 1, the newspaper reports, citing a source.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia is reinforcing its military presence in the Caucasus, Caspian and Mediterranean regions in connection with a potential of mlitary activity resulting from of a strike on Iran's nuclear sites, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia could introduce a VAT tax refund system for foreigners spending more than 10,000 roubles ($310). ($1 = 31.9040 Russian roubles)