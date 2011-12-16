MOSCOW Dec 16 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Sergei Naryshkin, chief of the Kremlin administration, may
become the new speaker of the Russian lower house of parliament,
the paper says.
- Only four percent of all internet traffic in Russia in
2011 was provided by handheld devices, mostly Apple products and
Android-based devices, while desktop computers accounted for 96
percent, the daily cites a Comscore report as saying.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The number of Russians supporting both President Dmitry
Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shrunk 9 percent in
10 days since last VTsIOM poll on November 30, the paper says.
- Russian state development bank VEB will provide 16 billion
roubles ($500 million) more in credits to finance building of
facilities for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who plans to run
for president, said on Thursday he would pardon former Yukos
owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the paper writes.
($1 = 31.8451 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)