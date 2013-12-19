MOSCOW Dec 19 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia may spend some 150 billion roubles ($4.5
billion)from the National Welfare Fund to support the
development of Siberia, the daily reports.
- Moscow city council on Wednesday voted in favour of a
referendum where citizens will decide whether the paid parking
should be extended, the paper says.
- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia's
third-largest mobile operator Vimpelcom, Mikhail
Slobodin, who says he uses services of Vimpelcom's rivals.
- Russia in 2014 will ban imports of Norwegian fish except
for salmon and the produce from the factories already inspected
but the Russian agricultural watchdog, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed senior
Defense Ministry official general Vladimir Chirkin, possibly for
taking a bribe, the paper writes citing a source.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Leaders of the main religions gathered in Moscow on
Wednesday and agreed to increase spiritual influence on the
Russian culture, the paper says.
($1 = 32.8625 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)