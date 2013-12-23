MOSCOW Dec 23 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The number of Russians feeling the effects of a substantial consumer price rise in October rose to 44 percent, reaching maximum in the past four years, the paper writes citing a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Fund.

- The paper runs an interview with Vladimir Yevtushenkov, the owner of conglomerate Sistema, who says he is not against a possible dialog with Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon will cut roaming call costs by 21-49 percent for subscribers in the United States, China, United Arab Emirates and Thailand, the daily reports.

- Russia's Public Chamber issued a report on corruption in 2013 saying not all of the anti-corruption laws and initiatives were carried out properly by state institutions, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's budget will earn some 20 billion roubles ($606.29 million) from the new electronic passports, planned to be introduced in 2017, the paper writes.

- Former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky freed from a Russian prison last week will not pose any threat to the country's leadership, the daily says citing experts. ($1 = 32.9876 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)