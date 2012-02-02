The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- A labor union of teachers in Moscow plans to bring up to
30,000 people to a demonstration in support of Russian Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin on Saturday, when a rival opposition
rally is planned. Some teachers say it is not optional, the
paper writes.
- Russia's state development bank VTB on Wednesday said it
will lend bankrupt travel firm Lanta Tour Voyage $7 million at
an interest rate of 12 percent interest rate, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the Chief of the Federal
Migration Service Konstantin Romodanovsky who says the number of
illegal migrant workers in Russia may have reached 4 million.
- Two people died and four were hospitalised on Tuesday
after a series of blasts on the St. Petersburg natural gas
distribution grid. The explosions were caused by a sudden
increase in pressure, the paper writes.
- Russian car maker Avtovaz sold 21 percent fewer
cars in January compared to in December, due to issues with the
quality of its new Granta model, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some people who were detained at unsanctioned opposition
rallies in Russia were fired by their employers recently, the
paper writes.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Some 4.3 million Russians have a Twitter account, ranking
it 20th among countries that use the social networking site.
Most Russian users however prefer to read posts instead of
writing, the paper cites a Semiocast report.
