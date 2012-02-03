The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom says it is
confused by reports coming from Europe that gas deliveries have
decreased. Company officials say daily deliveries have risen 10
percent daily in January. The newspaper suggests Ukraine, a key
transit country, is taking more gas than allotted.
- Russia's Central Bank Chief Sergei Ignatiev is convinced
that the economic situation in 2012 will be stable. Such
"excessive optimism" has surprised the bankers, the daily says.
- The founder of Russian real estate developer PIK Group,
Yury Zhukov, has been appointed to lead property development
projects of Vnesheconombank,VEB.
KOMMERSANT
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to sign an
agreement with NATO on expanding the transit of military cargo
from Afghanistan via Russian territory, the daily says.
- Nord Gold, the gold mining subsidiary of Russia's second
largest steelmaker Severstal, is considering ways to increase
its stake in Canada's High River Gold to 100 percent from 75
percent.
- Igor Putin, a cousin of Vladimir Putin, is becoming a
successful businessman, the daily reports and adds that some
companies could have been interested in his ability to lobby
their interests in state structures.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Policies pursued by Vladimir Putin and Leonid Brezhnev are
supported by 61 and 39 percent of Russians, respectively,
according to VTsIOM survey. Boris Yeltsin enjoyed support of
only with 17 percent.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Keels for two new Russian Navy vessels - the next
generation frigate Admiral Golovko and the corvette Gremayschiy
- were laid down at Russia's Severniy Verf shipyard, the daily
reports.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- A presidential council on the development of human rights
and civil society has urged President Dmitry Medvedev to give
amnesty to prisoners convicted of non-violent crimes. The list
includes former YUKOS owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the daily
says.