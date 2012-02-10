MOSCOW Feb 10 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Up to 200,000 supporters of Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin will gather in Moscow on February 23, the daily
writes.
- A merger between Russian Presidential candidate Mikhail
Prokhorov's Polyus Gold and rival Polymetal
is not imminent after recent talks between core shareholders
broke down, the paper cites sources as saying.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Defence Ministry is in talks with Moscow Mayor
Sergei Sobyanin to get permission to build 1 million square
meters of housing for military personnel that will cost 31.7
billion roubles ($1.07 billion), the daily writes.
- Cinema box offices in Russia earned $1.16 billion in 2011,
growing 10.2 percent year-on-year and ranking as the world's
sixth largest market, the paper says.
KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA
www.kp.ru
- The Moscow metro will launch a system that will estimate
the number of passengers on its lines by the number of mobile
phones underground at any particular moment and adjust its work
accordingly, the paper reports.
($1 = 29.6925 Russian roubles)
