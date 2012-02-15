The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's government could increase tax burden on
businesses and individuals or cut spending on defence and state
officials to help Vladimir Putin, the country's presidential
frontrunner, to fulfil his pre-election social pledges, the
daily says.
- Moscow city authorities are planning to complete all
construction works in the centre of the capital within the next
three years, Deputy Mayor Marat Khusnulin says in an interview.
KOMMERSANT
- The former head of Russia's largest food retailer X5
Retail Group Lev Khasis, appointed senior
vice-president of Wal-Mart Stores last year, is hiring
his former colleague Yekaterina Ishevskaya to join his new team.
- Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's investment fund ONEXIM
Group has apparently resumed talks on the purchase of a stake in
an independent web TV channel Dozhd (Rain TV), the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's support rating is at 30 to
40 percent in Moscow and floats between 40 and 60 percent
countrywide, less than one month ahead of presidential vote,
according to the latest opinion polls.
- Russia will not cut its investment in the development of
nuclear strategic missiles, even if the government decides to
reduce budget spending on defence, General Nikolai Makarov, the
chief-of-staff, said on Tuesday.
RBC Daily
- Editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy radio Alexei Venediktov
says that his station's criticism of the top state officials is
behind the decision of its main shareholder Gazprom-Media to
demand his resignation from the board of directors.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- More than 30 percent of those charged with corruption last
year worked as teachers and doctors, head of the Supreme Court
Vyacheslav Lebedev said.
($1 = 30.0650 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Tatyana Ustinova)