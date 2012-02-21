MOSCOW Feb 21 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia saw around $17 billion in net capital outflows in January, the paper cites Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach.

- Large metals companies in Russia's Urals put up banners with political slogans similar to those of Vladimir Putin's election campaign in the main streets of Yekaterinburg, the paper writes.

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will earn 58.6 percent of votes in the first round of presidential elections, the paper cites recent VTsIOM poll.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's government and presidential administration agreed on the lists of candidates to join boards of directors at state-owned companies, with energy companies facing the most significant changes, the paper writes.

- Former chief of North-East branch of state fishing regulator earned 18 million roubles ($604,900) in bribes he took in return for jobs at the agency, the paper writes.

- Danish brewer Carlsberg plans to spend $1.2 billion to buy a 15 percent stake in Russian largest brewer Baltika from minority shareholders, the paper writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Moscow's three main airports will be linked by railroads in the next 3-4 years, the paper says.

($1 = 29.7575 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)