VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Transneft put 5.5 billion roubles
($185.92 million), more than 80 percent of its 2011
philanthropic spending, towards the construction of an
oceanarium on the Russky island in the Far East, which will host
the APEC summit in 2012, the paper says.
- Russian home electronics and whitegoods retailer M.Video
will stop selling audio CDs in mid-March due to music
sales shifting online, the paper writes.
- St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko has banned the
construction of new facilities in the historical centre of the
city, the paper says.
- Russia's Health and Social Development Ministry may be
divided into labour and health ministries after the presidential
elections, the paper cites government officials.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's United Russia party popularity rating reached 46
percent, its highest since the parliamentary election campaign
started in December 2011, the paper cites main pollsters.
- Around 150 top government officials in Russia's Volgograd
region will be subjected to psychological tests. Earlier the
local governor promised to sack 1,000 officials, the daily
writes.
($1 = 29.5825 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)