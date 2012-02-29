MOSCOW Feb 29 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian travel firm Lanta-Tour will file for bankruptcy,
despite receiving a loan from Russian state lender VTB
after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's intervention, the daily
says citing sources.
- Twice as many international observers will monitor
Sunday's presidential poll compared to 2008, the paper cites
Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov as saying.
- The paper runs an interview with Mail.Ru Group
Chief Executive Dmitry Grishin.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's lower house of parliament approved President
Dmitry Medvedev's package of electoral reforms that will
reinstate gubernatorial elections in the first of three readings
on Tuesday, the paper writes.
- Complaints about the Russian justice system accounted for
sixty percent of the appeals received by Russia's human rights
ombudsman last year, the daily says.
- A Moscow court has ordered gallery owner Marat Gelman to
pay 100,000 roubles ($3,400) compensation to the Kremlin's head
of youth politics, Vasily Yakemenko, after Gelman accused him of
being behind an attack on one of the paper's reporters, it said.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin followed by President Dmitry
Medvedev top the paper's poll of the country's most popular
politicians in February.
($1 = 29.0313 Russian roubles)
