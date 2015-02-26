MOSCOW Feb 28 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia has called on the OSCE to immediately begin
monitoring of the implementation of a ceasefire in east Ukraine,
the paper reports, citing a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.
- Russia's "open government" voted against an initiative by
opposition leader Alexei Navalny and supported by 100,000
Russians to introduce criminal punishment for government
officials who illegally become wealthy, the paper writes.
- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Vimpelcom
Mikhail Slobodin, who says 2015 will be tough for the
telecommunications sector due to the macroeconomic situation.
- Some 12.7 million Russians used the Google
search engine in January, compared to 10.9 million people using
Russian search engine Yandex, the paper writes, citing
a TNS report.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- A technical commission has conducted a preliminary
investigation into the causes of a plane crash in which Total
Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died last
October. It was caused by a combination of human factors,
including an inexperienced trainee dispatcher and drunk snow
truck driver, the paper writes.
- An analytical department of the Russian government on
Wednesday presented a report which said inequality may provoke
social unrest similar to 2013 riots in Egypt, the paper says.
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)