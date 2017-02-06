MOSCOW Feb 6 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Vladimir Putin has recommended the government assess the need for export duties and quotas for timber.

- Gazprombank is discussing the possible acquisition of mortgages from other commercial banks, Valery Seryogin, the bank's deputy president says.

- Former deputy defence minister Anatoly Antonov, who recently moved to the foreign ministry, is a leading candidate for the post of Russia's ambassador to the United States, the daily says.

- Russian mobile operator Megafon will provide mobile and fixed line phone services during the 2018 World Cup, which will be hosted by Russia. The price of the contract will be 4.25 billion roubles ($72.12 million), the daily says.

- Russia is in danger of losing Belarus as an ally in the same way it lost Ukraine and Georgia, the daily says, commenting on Russia's creation of three border zones with Belarus.

- A "hugs and kisses" service has been launched in Moscow. Customers can place an order with detailed instructions on how they want the firm to hug or kiss someone else for them -- for a fee. The new firm does not however kiss people on the lips on customers' behalf, the daily says.

