MOSCOW Feb 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's central bank is unlikely to reduce its interest rate against the backdrop of growing inflation and a record-low unemployment level, Central Bank head Sergei Ignatyev says in an interview.

- The Central Bank believes one criminal group is behind more than half of the illegal capital outflows out of Russia, which it estimated worth $49 billion last year, the daily says.

- Rostelecom's biggest private investor Konstantin Malofeyev is in talks to sell his stake to billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's lower house of parliament wants to invite U.S. Ambassador Michel McFaul to speak about American adoptions of Russian children following the death of a child, Maxim Kuzmin, in Texas.

- NefteTransService, one of Russia's largest private freight rail operators, is in talks with Russia's Direct Investment Fund on selling its minority package for about $200 million.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Experts say milk production in Russia may fall by 1-2 percent every year due to new import taxes on diary products following Moscow's entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree ordering the creation of a system to monitor hacker attacks in Russia, security council chief Nikolai Patrushev says in an interview on a new national defence plan, recently approved by Putin. (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)