MOSCOW Feb 18 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's largest car maker Avtovaz boosted car exports to Europe by 29 percent in 2013, the daily writes citing the company quarterly report.

- The paper runs an interview with Mikhail Zadornov, CEO of VTB24, who says the bank will issue 20 percent more retail loans in 2014 compared to 2013.

- Instant messenger Telegram launched by Russian internet guru Pavel Durov is gaining popularity, with some 5 million daily users, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia ranked second among European countries in 2013 in terms of cinema ticket sales, the paper writes citing a European Audiovisual Observatory report.

- The director of the Baikonur cosmodrome Yevgeni Anisimov was replaced by the chief of Russia's space agency Roskosmos Oleg Ostapenko on Monday, the paper writes citing sources.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin is unhappy with the implementation of his decrees in the social sphere and may dismiss some of the relevant officials once the Sochi Winter Olympics finish, the paper writes citing experts. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Jason Bush)