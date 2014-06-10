MOSCOW, June 10 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian banks are toughening loan conditions to borrowers
conducting business abroad, especially in Ukraine, and for
Russian subsidiaries of foreign companies, according to a
central bank survey.
- Rosneft shareholders could expand the powers of
Igor Sechin extend the term of the company's president to five
years from three at their next meeting scheduled for June 27.
Sechin's new powers would include approval of projects worth up
to $500 million and strengthening of his personal control over
the company's subsidiaries, the daily says.
- Serious anti-corruption policy in Russia is impossible as
it affects security services whose representatives are
penetrating more and more into the country's power structures,
the daily says after looking in-depth at long-drawn
investigations and trials into corruption cases.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's government is expecting to raise additional
revenues from oil and gas export this years which could allow it
to postpone privatisation of Rostelecom, Sovkomflot
IPO-SFLT.N, Rosneft and Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port
, according to the finance ministry.
- Russia's transportation ministry needs extra 22 billion
roubles ($640.56 million) to complete on time the construction
of the Sabetta port for Novatek's Yamal LNG project in the
Arctic. The cost of the construction will hit 69.6 billion
roubles ($2.03 billion) as a result, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
- The police have launched an investigation into the
activity of workers at the Khrunichev space research and
production centre who are suspected of sabotage. Federal
security service experts are linking the latest failures of the
Proton space rocket booster with an intentional wreckage at the
plant, the daily says.
($1 = 34.3450 Russian Rubles)
