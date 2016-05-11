MOSCOW May 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Economy Ministry has proposed to the government to oblige oil company Transneft to pay its 2015 net profit in dividends, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz sold 7.8 percent more cars year-on-year in April. The company's sales rose for the first time since 2014, the paper reports.

- The Moscow city authorities may spend some 4 billion roubles ($60.39 million) on a system of traffic management. Russian long distance operator Rostelecom plans to take part in a tender, the daily says.

- Russian pharmaceutical companies wind up production of cheap vital drugs due to fall in profits, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's lower house of parliament will ease legislation regarding the status of NGOs. "Foreign agent" status will be lifted from the so-called "socially responsible" organisations, the paper writes.

- Some 63 percent of Russians put their salary above their professional development at work, the paper cites a recent study by the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics.

- The Russian Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) insists on breaking Gazprom's monopoly on gas exports. Independent gas producers may get access to export pipelines after 2018, the paper reports citing analysts.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's budget may lose some 2 trillion roubles ($30.19 billion) in 2016, the paper reports citing Accounts Chamber data.

- Russia prepares a major attack on positions of Islamic State's capital Raqqa. Russia establishes a new military base in Palmyra and will begin an offensive from there, the paper writes. ($1 = 66.2403 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)