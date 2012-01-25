The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- The daily cites sources saying that the deputy head of
Rosneft, Pavel Zablotsky, has resigned.
- Russia's second-largest coal producer Kuzbassrazrezugol
will cut production to 45-46 million tonnes in 2012 from 48
million tonnes last year after facing problems with shipments.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia may open state tenders to foreign companies,
allowing WTO partners access to a market worth up to 6 trillion
roubles, the daily writes.
- Alexander Voloshin, Boris Yeltsin's former chief of staff,
may be tapped to chair the board of Russia's biggest freight
rail company, the First Cargo Company, 75 percent shares of
which were bought by steel oligarch Vladimir Lisin in December.
IZVESTIA
- Rostelecom plans to create the world's largest
data storage centre to house video recordings from web cameras
installed at polling stations across Russia during March
presidential elections, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Liberal opposition leader Grigory Yavlinsky could be
banned from running in March presidential elections after the
Central Election Commission found issue with signatures on a
list of supporters' needed to register for the vote.
- The daily cites analysts as saying the Kremlin may have
sidelined Yavlinsky from the presidential race to encourage his
supporters to vote for tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, who could later
step aside and endorse Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Scientists call for a new mission to Mars in 2018, despite
last year's failure of Russia's Phobos-Grunt spacecraft designed
to bring back dirt from the Martian Phobos.
- The Russian Interior Ministry has ordered private security
firms to store their weapons in police safes.
RBK Daily
- Russia expects private investors, including foreign firms,
to sign contracts worth 200 billion roubles to invest in
developing tourism clusters in the North Caucasus mountains by
the year's end, senior Economy Ministry official Dmitry
Levchenko said in an interview.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Anton Bakov, a Russian millionaire and businessman in the
Urals city of Yekaterinburg, wants to create a political party
in support of restoring a monarchy to Russia, the daily reports.