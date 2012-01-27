Moscow Jan 27 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Polyus Gold, Russia's top gold producer, is in talks with precious metals miner Polymetal on a possible merger, the paper cites Bloomberg as saying.

- Moscow city authorities agreed to an opposition rally in support of fair elections on February 4, but demonstrations were banned in several other Russian cities, the paper writes.

- Russian police salaries increased by 1.5 times in 2012, instead of a promised doubling of wages, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that people who help illegal migrants to enter Russia be criminally prosecuted, the paper writes.

- Russia dropped two places on Reporters Without Borders' Freedom Index this year, falling to 142th place out of 179 countries.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The paper interviews the chief of Vladimir Putin's campaign headquarters, movie director Stanislav Govorukhin, who called for President Dmitry Medvedev to be more involved in Putin's election campaign. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)