Moscow Jan 27 The following are some of
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Polyus Gold, Russia's top gold producer, is in
talks with precious metals miner Polymetal on a
possible merger, the paper cites Bloomberg as saying.
- Moscow city authorities agreed to an opposition rally in
support of fair elections on February 4, but demonstrations were
banned in several other Russian cities, the paper writes.
- Russian police salaries increased by 1.5 times in 2012,
instead of a promised doubling of wages, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin suggested on
Thursday that people who help illegal migrants to enter Russia
be criminally prosecuted, the paper writes.
- Russia dropped two places on Reporters Without Borders'
Freedom Index this year, falling to 142th place out of 179
countries.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The paper interviews the chief of Vladimir Putin's
campaign headquarters, movie director Stanislav Govorukhin, who
called for President Dmitry Medvedev to be more involved in
Putin's election campaign.
