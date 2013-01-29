MOSCOW Jan 29 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov will sell his 38 percent
stake in Russia's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold, to
structures of Russian lawmaker Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and Gavriil
Yushvayev, a former co-owner of juice and dairy firm
Wimm-Bill-Dann, now part of PepsiCo, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian mining and steel group Mechel agreed to
buy 28.12 percent of shares in the Pacific port of Vanino, one
of several ports vital for Russian coal and metal exports to
Asia, from Russian group EN+ controlled by billionaire Oleg
Deripaska, for around 5 billion roubles ($166.42 million), the
daily reports.
- Russia's leading pharmacies 36.6 and A5 are in talks over
a possible merger, the daily reports