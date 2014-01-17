MOSCOW Jan 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Defence Ministry signed a deal last month to buy 50 Sukhoi-30SM fighters for its naval aviation for $2 billion. Russia's latest advanced multi-purpose fighters will be deployed to the Kamchatka, Crimea and Kaliningrad regions, the daily reports.

- The Economy Ministry wants to ban Russia's natural monopolies from financing their investment projects through the growth of tariffs, the daily says adding that the proposal will be discussed by the cabinet.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia has spent 99 billion roubles ($2.96 billion) from the federal budget and 115 billion roubles ($3.44 billion) of private investments on the construction of Olympic sites in Sochi, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday summing up Russia's expenditures on the Winter Olympic Games.

- Russia's state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom could attract foreigners to its board of directors, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's space agency Roscosmos has decided to postpone the replacement of GLONASS-M navigation satellites with the next generation GLONASS-K1 satellites, earlier scheduled for 2016, because of problems with the satellites' nuclear clocks, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The head of Russia's Audit Chamber Tatyana Golikova has demanded a comprehensive check of budget spending and criticised the government for approving ambitious plans on the basis of incorrect economic forecasts, the daily says, summing up the results of the Gaigar Economic Forum held in Moscow.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia could make students learn a military trade as an obligatory condition for graduating from higher education, according the head of the military general staff Valery Gerasimov. ($1 = 33.4072 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, editing by Jason Bush)