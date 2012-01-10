The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's central bank and the state Vnesheconombank had no
right to money from the bankrupt Mezhprombank, the business
daily reports, citing a court case filed by the Deposit
Insurance Agency.
- Russia's development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has set up
an Innovation Fund to finance projects initiated by Skolkovo
hi-tech hub outside Moscow.
- Russians may take as much as 1 billion roubles ($31.33
million) this year in mortgage loans, the daily says, citing
expectations from the Agency of Housing and Mortgage Lending
(AIZHK).
IZVESTIA
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is preparing his
programme for presidential election in March, the daily quotes
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Top managers at some Russian power companies will have to
submit information about their incomes and incomes of close
relatives over the last two years to the Energy Ministry by
January 10, according to the ministry's spokesman Dmitry
Klokov.