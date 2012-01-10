The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's central bank and the state Vnesheconombank had no right to money from the bankrupt Mezhprombank, the business daily reports, citing a court case filed by the Deposit Insurance Agency.

- Russia's development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has set up an Innovation Fund to finance projects initiated by Skolkovo hi-tech hub outside Moscow.

- Russians may take as much as 1 billion roubles ($31.33 million) this year in mortgage loans, the daily says, citing expectations from the Agency of Housing and Mortgage Lending (AIZHK).

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is preparing his programme for presidential election in March, the daily quotes Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Top managers at some Russian power companies will have to submit information about their incomes and incomes of close relatives over the last two years to the Energy Ministry by January 10, according to the ministry's spokesman Dmitry Klokov.