MOSCOW Jan 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russians spent 16 percent more on holiday shopping in a week from Dec 26 to Jan 1 compared to the same period of 2010, the paper said quoting a recent study.

- Russia's budget surplus reached 414 billion roubles ($13.12 billion) in 2011, which amounts to 0.8 percent GDP, the paper quotes Finance Ministry sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Strasbourg human rights court ruled that Russia needs to improve conditions for prisoners, the daily reports.

- Moscow police launched an investigation into a death of a top official from the General Prosecutor's Office who died on Monday after being ran over by a truck, the paper writes.

- Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin suggested that the government removes RusHydro, Federal Grid Company , Transneft and Rosneft from its 2012 privatisation plan.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will seek to distance himself from the ruling United Russia party during the presidential election campaign, the paper said quoting sources at Putin's campaign headquarters. ($1 = 31.5655 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)