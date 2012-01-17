The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- A Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund is ready to pay $1.1
billion for the largest shopping mall in central St Petersburg,
the daily says, citing sources close to the deal.
- Russia's Sberbank is raising deposit rates to
attract more funds from clients and secure enough money to meet
the growing demand for loans, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian experts are considering the effect of U.S. radar
emissions on Phobos-Grunt computers as one of the possible
reasons for the failure of the Mars moon mission, the daily
says, referring to a state commission investigation.
- Head of Russia's Gazprom Alexei Miller is
meeting Ukrainian Energy Minister Yury Boiko on Tuesday in
Moscow to continue talks on possible price cuts on Russian gas
for Ukraine.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The United States is competing with Russia for control of
the Azeri Gabala radar station, the daily reports. An Azeri
delegation has arrived to Moscow to finalize the agreement on
the extension of Russia's lease on the facility.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia has annulled its contracts with almost 20 investors
in various free trade economic zones for their failure to
implement investment projects. Two zones will be closed for the
lack of interest from investors, the daily says.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia has postponed until July the introduction of
tougher safety measures to cut the high rate of air transport
accidents until July due to a lack of cash, the daily says.