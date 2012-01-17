The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund is ready to pay $1.1 billion for the largest shopping mall in central St Petersburg, the daily says, citing sources close to the deal.

- Russia's Sberbank is raising deposit rates to attract more funds from clients and secure enough money to meet the growing demand for loans, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian experts are considering the effect of U.S. radar emissions on Phobos-Grunt computers as one of the possible reasons for the failure of the Mars moon mission, the daily says, referring to a state commission investigation.

- Head of Russia's Gazprom Alexei Miller is meeting Ukrainian Energy Minister Yury Boiko on Tuesday in Moscow to continue talks on possible price cuts on Russian gas for Ukraine.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The United States is competing with Russia for control of the Azeri Gabala radar station, the daily reports. An Azeri delegation has arrived to Moscow to finalize the agreement on the extension of Russia's lease on the facility.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia has annulled its contracts with almost 20 investors in various free trade economic zones for their failure to implement investment projects. Two zones will be closed for the lack of interest from investors, the daily says.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia has postponed until July the introduction of tougher safety measures to cut the high rate of air transport accidents until July due to a lack of cash, the daily says.