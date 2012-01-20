The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Russian government has apparently frozen 200 billion
roubles in state funds to support its economy in case another
global economic crisis hits the country.
- Rumours that Gazprom chief Alexei Miller would
be replaced by Novatek co-owner Leonid Mikhelson
pushed up shares in the gas export giant on the Moscow stock
exchange on Thursday, the daily says.
- The Transport Ministry will most likely prevent the
country's airlines industry from paying an EU carbon tax that
will come into force in 2013.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Vladimir Putin remains the most favoured candidate in the
presidential election race, the daily says referring to a survey
from VTsIOM in which 52 percent of Russians plan to support him
in the March 4 presidential election.
- Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin has sold Nevsky
shipyard controlled by his Universal Cargo Logistic Holding to
an off-shore company from Cyprus, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's former NATO negotiator Dmitry Rogozin now in
charge of the defence industry as deputy prime minister has been
appointed chairman of a state commission to launch a probe into
the failures of the industry to fulfil state arms orders.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's shadow economy is equal to 30 percent of the
country's GDP, Finance Minister Anton Siluyanov said on
Thursday.
- Moscow could impose a moratorium on the adoption of
Russian children by U.S. citizens, says Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov.
- Ten thousand women die in Russia every year from domestic
violence, according to official statistics.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, running for the
Russian presidency, may win up to 15 percent of the vote on
March 4, according to some experts.
- The government, worried over the influence of the Internet
on young people, has decided to spend several million roubles to
analyse what Facebook and Twitter users are reading on line.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Sixty percent of prominent Russian economists disagree
with the policies pursued by authorities and believe that Russia
has no chance to modernise its economy under the current
political system, the daily reports.