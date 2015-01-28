MOSCOW Jan 28 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed on Tuesday the government's anti-crisis measures to help the troubled economy.

- The paper cites analysts saying that Russia might take measures in response to the arrest of its citizen Yevgeny Buryakov in the United States under espionage charges.

- The Russian government allowed gas and oil majors Gazprom and Rosneft not to publicise details of their long-term strategic plans, the paper says.

- The government allowed state holding Rosneftegaz to keep dividends worth 230 billion roubles ($3.41 billion).

- Russia's largest retailer Magnit is planning to open about 2000 new stores this year.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- State prosecutors want to investigate the management of some food retailers, including Magnit and X5, over rise in food prices.

- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned on Tuesday that Russia would take far-reaching measures should the European Union cut it from the SWIFT payment system.

- An official at the Russian central bank's unit in the city of Blagoveshchensk killed tree colleagues and committed suicide on Tuesday after finding out that he was fired, the paper writes.

ROSSIYSKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia sold arms and military equipment last year for more than $15 billions and signed new contracts worth almost $14 billions, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

- The Russian government will spend 170 billion roubles ($2.52 billion) on anti-crisis measures, the paper cites Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying.

- Russia's emergencies ministry has sent its 12th aid convoy to east Ukraine on Tuesday, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The move by the Ukrainian parliamentarian to label Russia an "aggressor state" could further undermine negotiations with Moscow on the Ukrainian crisis and lead to a sharp escalation of the armed conflict in east Ukraine, the paper writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Cutting Russia's sovereign credit rating by S&P to "junk" was a political decision to weaken Russia, the paper says. ($1 = 67.3810 roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)