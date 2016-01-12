MOSCOW Jan 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government plans to cut budget spending by 10 percent in 2016, the daily writes citing two government sources.

- Apple Music has won about 300,000 subscribers in Russia since its launch six months ago, the paper said, citing a source. Russia has now became the fifth largest market for Apple's music service in the world, according to the source.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The number of Russians able to afford only day-to-day expenses rose to 50 percent in 2015 from 46 percent in 2014, the paper reports, citing the central bank's poll.

- Wage arrears in Russia rose to 3.89 billion roubles ($51 million) as of Dec 1, 2015, citing state statistics.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia is boosting its military presence near its western borders in response to the increase of NATO arms and personnel in Lithuania, the paper writes.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the Russia's Prosecutor-General Yuri Chaika who says some 31,000 corruption crimes were revealed in Russia in January-November 2015.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- The number of Russians travelling abroad in January-September 2015 fell 31 percent year-on-year, the daily says. ($1 = 76.5900 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; editing by Polina Devitt and Christian Lowe)