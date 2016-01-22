MOSCOW Jan 22 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The Russian government has urged state institutions to cut
budgets over and above previously planned 10 percent cuts, the
daily reports.
- Russia's lower house of parliament will consider a draft
law that could increase fines for violation of road rules, the
paper says.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will represent
Russia at an international security conference in Munich, the
daily writes.
- Russian banks saw a significant rise in the number of
point of sale retail credits in January 2015, the paper reports.
- The number of Russians watching oil prices in 2015 rose to
41 percent from 15 percent in 2014, the paper writes, citing the
Public Opinion Fund.
- McDonald's is in talks with a Dagestani agricultural
holding on potato supplies. The Russian government is aiming to
replace imported goods with domestic ones, the daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia ranked first in the world in terms of defence
costs, spending on it 4.5 percent of GDP in 2015, the paper
reports citing U.S. News and World Report.
- Migrant workers from Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are leaving
Russia en masse due to tougher legislation and smaller salaries,
the paper writes.
RBK
- Samsung Electronics may boost prices for its
production by 10 percent in Russia due to the weaker rouble, the
paper reports.
