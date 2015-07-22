MOSCOW, July 22 The following are some stories
in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- State-controlled VTB Group is ready to hire lawyers to
help Russia win WTO backing in its fight against sectoral
sanctions.
- The signing of a deal with China on building the "Altai"
gas pipeline has been suspended indefinitely as demand for gas
falls in China, the daily says.
- Russia could ban imports of flowers from Holland, which
exported 30,700 tonnes of plants worth $225.4 million last year.
- Sweden's Modern Times Group (MTG) will write
down 1 billion Swedish crowns ($116.8 million) in connection
with the sale of its stake in Russian broadcaster CTC Media
, the daily says.
- Despite the development of U.S. defence systems, Russia's
nuclear forces will be able to beat them by 2030,
representatives of Russia's strategic rocket forces said on
Tuesday.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state development bank, Vnesheconombank, is
considering ways of using the National Wealth Fund to finance
development of the Udocan copper deposit in Siberia.
- Russian Post has won the support of VTB to set up its own
bank at post offices and at branches of VTB's Leto Bank across
the country. As a result the new lender will acquire a network
of 42,000 offices which will be twice as many as Russia's
Sberbank has, the daily says.
- The Justice Ministry is drafting a bill which will allow
foreign property in Russia to be seized.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will head the list of the
United Russia candidates to the Duma lower house of parliament
in elections next year.
- The Ministry of Industry and Trade will spend 4.5 million
roubles ($78,909.30) on working out the groundrules for the
introduction of food cards to provide people with incomes lower
than the living wage with basic foods.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia could consider making it a crime for retailers to
sell banned food products, the daily reports.
- Real salaries of Russians could fall by 11 percent by the
end of the year, according to analysts.
($1 = 57.0275 roubles)
($1 = 8.5607 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)