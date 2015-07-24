MOSCOW, July 24 The following are some stories
VEDOMOSTI
- State lender VTB is supporting an initiative of Russia's
central bank to set up a national sovereign rating agency, the
daily says, adding that Russia may spend up to 3 billion roubles
($51.35 million) on the project.
- The number of Russians who choose Sberbank to save money
for their pensions tripled to 3.3 million people in the second
quarter.
- Russian ministries, including the Foreign Ministry, will
set up a joint coordinating body to help Russian farmers enter
foreign food markets.
- Rosneft is seeking to end Gazprom's export monopoly and is
asking that other gas producers be allowed to export gas via
pipelines to Europe, the daily says referring to a request from
Rosneft to the Energy Ministry.
KOMMERSANT
- All key government decisions concerning budget expenditure
in 2016-2018 will be discussed with President Vladimir Putin,
according to Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.
- Moscow city authorities, supported by the Russian
Orthodox Church, are considering installing next to the Kremlin
a 25-metre-high monument to Prince Vladimir, who brought
Christianity to Russia at the end of 10th century.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is planning to visit the
Kurile Islands, the daily says in connection with a discussion
by the cabinet on investing 70 billion roubles by 2025 on
improving living conditions in the region to attract more
people.
($1 = 58.4200 roubles)
