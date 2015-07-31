MOSCOW, July 31 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Gazprom is getting ready to sell off its European assets, first of all in the Baltic states, the paper says.

- Russia has named Norilsk Nickel Deputy President Andrei Bugrov candidate for the post of the head of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the daily reports.

- AvtoVaz will hike the price of Lada by four percent on average in its fourth price hike this year, the daily says.

- Revenues of Russia's restaurants and cafes dropped by 8,2 percent year-on-year in June, the paper cites official statistics as showing.

- A company held by the family of Russia's Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev will hold nearly half a million hectares of farming land in Russia's breadbasket Krasnodar region after an anti-monopoly watchdog decision allowing further purchases, the paper says.

- Russia could receive 1.2 billion euros from France as compensation for the cancellation of the contract on Mistral helicopters carriers, the daily says quoting a senior Russian official.

- The United States imposed more sanctions on Russian companies and individuals it believes are involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions against Russia. The new blacklist includes relatives and business partners of billionaires Gennady Timchenko and Boris Rotenberg, Izhevsk Mechanical Plant, Izhmash, ports in Crimea, and subsidiaries of VEB and Rosneft.

- Rosneft and ExxonMobil, despite freezing most joint projects in Russia due to sanctions, will continue cooperation abroad, the daily reports, adding the two companies filed joint bids for offshore exploration rights in Mozambique. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)