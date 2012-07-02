MOSCOW, July 2 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian government plans to keep frozen 350 billion roubles for the next two years in case a new economic crisis hits the country.

- Russian government is considering postponing army modernization, which was expected to take place between 2013 and 2020 and cost 20 trillion roubles ($616.58 billion), to the period of 2016-2023.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Communist party plans to attract young people to double the number of supporters and become the main political force capable of "saving and reviving the country during the second wave of the financial crisis."

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's natural gas exporting monopoly Gazprom has become the world's leader in yearly net profit the second year in a row. The company has raised its tariffs by 15 percent for domestic consumers from July 1, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The relatives of the victims of the 2002 air crash over Boden Lake plan plan to file a new suit against the company which provided the planes with inefficient early traffic collision avoidance systems.

- Vitaly Kalloyev, the Russian citizen who stabbed to death a Swiss air controller, who was in his opinion responsible for the 2002 plane collision which killed his wife and two children, plans to attend the memorial service for the victims to be held in Germany, he said in an interview.

($1 = 32.4368 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)