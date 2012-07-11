MOSCOW, July 11 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russian parliamentarians are urging the government to take
measures to protect people who could be affected by Russia's
membership in the World Trade Organization, the daily says in
connection with the vote by lawmakers on Tuesday to ratify
Russia's accession to the WTO.
- Russian lawmakers are expected on Wednesday to pass a bill
allowing the closure without a court order of Internet sites
suspected of spreading child pornography, drugs and suicide
propaganda.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian investigators have filed a criminal case on abuse
charges against Russian Space Systems company involved in the
development of the national Glonass satellite navigation system.
- Lawmakers are planning to restore punishment for spreading
slander, which was earlier excluded from the criminal code at
the initiative of the former president, Dmitry Medvedev.
IZVESTIA
- Russia's Sberbank has started reducing
personnel, the daily says, suggesting the state bank's chief,
German Gref, is getting ready for a new wave of the economic
crisis.
- President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the
government should attract investors to help develop Russia's
resources through auctions instead of tenders.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's military investigators are worried by the growing
number of cases of abuse and corruption in the army, which could
be put down to sales of military property, the daily says.
- Russia is facing a serious shortage of doctors and medical
personnel as 52,000 graduates of medical schools this year
cannot meet the demand for 153,000 medical specialists across
the country, the daily says.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Russia ratified on Tuesday adoption agreements with the
United States and France which will ease its control over the
living conditions of Russian children in adopted families
abroad.
($1 = 32.8940 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)