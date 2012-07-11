MOSCOW, July 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russian parliamentarians are urging the government to take measures to protect people who could be affected by Russia's membership in the World Trade Organization, the daily says in connection with the vote by lawmakers on Tuesday to ratify Russia's accession to the WTO.

- Russian lawmakers are expected on Wednesday to pass a bill allowing the closure without a court order of Internet sites suspected of spreading child pornography, drugs and suicide propaganda.

KOMMERSANT

- Russian investigators have filed a criminal case on abuse charges against Russian Space Systems company involved in the development of the national Glonass satellite navigation system.

- Lawmakers are planning to restore punishment for spreading slander, which was earlier excluded from the criminal code at the initiative of the former president, Dmitry Medvedev.

IZVESTIA

- Russia's Sberbank has started reducing personnel, the daily says, suggesting the state bank's chief, German Gref, is getting ready for a new wave of the economic crisis.

- President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the government should attract investors to help develop Russia's resources through auctions instead of tenders.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia's military investigators are worried by the growing number of cases of abuse and corruption in the army, which could be put down to sales of military property, the daily says.

- Russia is facing a serious shortage of doctors and medical personnel as 52,000 graduates of medical schools this year cannot meet the demand for 153,000 medical specialists across the country, the daily says.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Russia ratified on Tuesday adoption agreements with the United States and France which will ease its control over the living conditions of Russian children in adopted families abroad.

($1 = 32.8940 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)