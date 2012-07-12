MOSCOW, July 12 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- President Vladimir Putin's old friend Vladimir Kogon is
likely to head a federal construction and communal services
agency and will become a deputy minister for regional
development, the daily says, citing bureaucrats and Kogon's own
acquaintances.
- The former majority owner of juice and dairy company
Wimm-Bill-Dann, David Yakobashvili has become Russia's biggest
tax payer in history after paying 2.29 billion roubles ($70
million)in income tax for 2011, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state company Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) and
Canada's Bombardier are planing to sign an agreement
on Thursday on setting up a joint venture to produce street and
subway cars.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian female billionaire Yelena Baturina, has bought
Arena, a sports centre construction company. The company used to
be part of Baturina's Inteko development firm which she sold
after her husband former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov was ousted
from his post.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The daily suggests that a group of Russia's warships
heading to the Mediterranean sea could be carrying helicopters
and anti-missile defence systems for Syria.
- Russia's lawmakers are hurrying to toughen legislation
ahead of planned streets protests this autumn, the daily says in
connection with the hasty approval of bills on non-government
organisations, punishment for slander and the creation of an
Internet black list.
($1 = 32.7262 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)