MOSCOW, July 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- President Vladimir Putin's old friend Vladimir Kogon is likely to head a federal construction and communal services agency and will become a deputy minister for regional development, the daily says, citing bureaucrats and Kogon's own acquaintances.

- The former majority owner of juice and dairy company Wimm-Bill-Dann, David Yakobashvili has become Russia's biggest tax payer in history after paying 2.29 billion roubles ($70 million)in income tax for 2011, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's state company Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) and Canada's Bombardier are planing to sign an agreement on Thursday on setting up a joint venture to produce street and subway cars.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian female billionaire Yelena Baturina, has bought Arena, a sports centre construction company. The company used to be part of Baturina's Inteko development firm which she sold after her husband former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov was ousted from his post.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- The daily suggests that a group of Russia's warships heading to the Mediterranean sea could be carrying helicopters and anti-missile defence systems for Syria.

- Russia's lawmakers are hurrying to toughen legislation ahead of planned streets protests this autumn, the daily says in connection with the hasty approval of bills on non-government organisations, punishment for slander and the creation of an Internet black list. ($1 = 32.7262 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)